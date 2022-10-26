Local

Students swarm downtown Indianapolis for National FFA Convention and Expo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of students from around the country gathered in downtown Indianapolis on Wednesday for the first day of the National FFA Convention and Expo.

Once known as the Future Farmers of America, the National FFA Organization is an organization that provides students with opportunities for leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

Each year, thousands of FFA members meet for a convention and expo like the one being held this week at Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center.

2022 marks the first year since the coronavirus pandemic started that all events are being held in person.

“This is the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo,” Mandy Hazlett, the associate director of events for the National FFA, explained. “An estimated 65,000-plus attendance is expected.”

According to the National FFA website, there is no official capacity limit for the convention.

The organization will commemorate a special anniversary this year in Indianapolis, says Kristy Meyer, the National FFA Organization communications manager.

“This year is the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the FFA band,” Meyer said.

More than 300 exhibitors with agriculture, colleges, fundraising, the U.S. armed forces, and auto and truck manufacturers will greet attendees.

Wednesday’s schedule includes career success tours, a concert by country music artists Lauren Alaina and Jimmie Allen, delegate business sessions and general sessions, an expo, a shopping mall, a rodeo, and student and teacher workshops.

On Thursday and Friday, attendees can expect similar events plus National Days of Service. Saturday is the last day of the event and includes the American Degree Ceremony, National FFA Officer Election, and the final general session.

Indianapolis is set to host the National FFA Convention and Expo through at least 2033.