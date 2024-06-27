Study: Economic impact of 2024 NBA All-Star Game tops $400M

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is sharing the results of a study done with Temple University, looking at the economic impact of the 2024 NBA All-Star game and surrounding events on the city of Indianapolis and surrounding areas. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local leaders who tout sports as a boon for Indianapolis have a new batch of numbers to bolster their case.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is sharing the results of a study done with Temple University, looking at the economic impact of the 2024 NBA All-Star game and surrounding events.

The highlights:

$403 million in estimated economic value across Indianapolis $290.7 million total economic impact $112.6 million in estimated ‘earned media value’

81,000 people from 44 states and 55 countries attended the game or various other events

1,800 local jobs created, supported, or expanded

The numbers represent a delayed payoff for the city. Indianapolis was initially slated to host the 2021 game, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a wait of three extra years. Comments from the organizers indicate it was all worth the wait.

“…the results of the Temple study validate that we know how to generate measurable return on our investment,” Mel Raines, COO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement.

“Indianapolis has proven time and again that when you invest in world-class amenities and have buy-in from community, civic, and business leaders, these kinds of events can represent an important piece of your economic development strategies,” Raines, who also headed up the All-Star Host Committee, added.

Rick Fuson, chair of the NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee, is quoted as saying, “The results speak for themselves, and we are so proud of the way our city turned out to make this such a special and successful event.”

NBA All-Star Game impact on Indianapolis. (Infographic by Pacers Sports & Entertainment)

The study also gauges the All-Star weekend’s lasting impacts on central Indiana’s charitable efforts, with grants aimed at helping 24 cities and towns in the state through grants. Projects included refurbishments to community centers, improvements to basketball courts and other play areas, and strengthening health and wellness initiatives.

A Hall of Famer nods directly to off-court impacts in offering the final word:

“We knew from day one this event needed to be transformational at the community level, a way to make real impact outside of the basketball events themselves,” Tamika Catchings, co-chair of the NBA All-Star 2024 Board of Directors, said. “The term we have always used is legacy, and as a state we once again demonstrated that these kinds of events are a big piece of our legacy to future generations of Hoosiers.”