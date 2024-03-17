Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Study Finds Indianapolis 2nd Most Dangerous City for Bicyclists

(WISH Photo)
by: Wes Woodward, WIBC-FM
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC-FM) — Study Finds Indianapolis 2nd Most Dangerous City for Bicyclists About 4.2% of traffic fatalities in the city “were those on bikes.” Sweeney Merrigan Law LLP conducted the study, using data from the NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System. The study determined that Tucson, Arizona is the most dangerous, followed by Indianapolis in the second spot. Other cities in the top five are Jacksonville, Florida, Phoenix, Arizona, and Fresno, California.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Ohio governor declares emergency after...
Indiana News /
Husky 4-H Junior Leaders are...
Local News /
Check out these 14 summer...
News /
Usher, Fantasia Barrino, ‘Color Purple’...
Entertainment /
‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ repeats...
Entertainment /
Shooting in Washington leaves 2...
National News /
Authorities says a suspect has...
News /
Woman facing attempted murder charges...
Crime Watch 8 /