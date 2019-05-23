Study looks at sudden youth cardiac-related deaths playing sports

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new study looks at sudden, cardiac-related death in youth sports.

The study states the majority of those deaths between 2007-2015 happened while playing basketball.

Football, baseball and soccer followed behind, according to the study.

IU health cardiologist Dr. Michael Emery stopped by Daybreak Thursday.

He talked about the findings of the study, what heart issues can lead to sudden deaths and some of the signs of cardiac stress.

