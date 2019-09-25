Study: More screen time leading to higher rates of near-sightedness in children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A study shows an increased amount of time spent looking at screens on phones and tablets has been linked to higher rates of near-sightedness in children.

Doctors say children can begin to focus on their parent’s tablets and phones as early as 6 months old.

A pediatric ophthalmologist from IU Health was in studio Tuesday during All In.

Dr. Derek Sprunger says one of the best things you can do is have your child spend more time outdoors and less time looking at screens.

He also said doing this allows the eyes to “rest” and focus on things that are father away.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.