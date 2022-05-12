Local

Stutz Artists Annual Open House begins Thursday in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Art lovers can enjoy works from over 40 artists during the 2022 Stutz Artists Annual Open House that begins Thursday in Carmel.

The Stutz Artists Association is a volunteer, nonprofit organization that works out of the Stutz Business and Arts Center in Indianapolis and its members include photographers, sculptors, and silversmiths,. Members of the association work in a wide range of mediums ranging from photography to silversmithing, and many of them teach classes and workshops or are mentors to other artists.

The open house runs through Saturday at The Horton Fan Factory on West Carmel Drive.

Stutz artist Laura LaForge expects it to be quite the event.

“Carmel is not going to be the same. It is going to rock their world. It is going to be amazing,” LaForge told News 8. “I tell you, it’s going to be an event to be remembered.”

Another Stutz artist, Amy Carroll, says the open house is being held in Carmel because their building in Indianapolis is being renovated — but the new location is just an exciting new spin on an established event.

“All of the 40 artists are going to be right there in their booths,” Carroll said. “They’ll have their artwork — we schlepped it all up there. It looks good! We’re gonna have fun.”

Tickets can be purchased online for $5 or at the door for $10.