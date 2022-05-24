Local

Sudden death of freshman impacts Lawrence North High School students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Lawrence North High School community is shaken after the death of one of its own.

A 15-year-old boy died suddenly during a team practice Monday afternoon outside the school.

“It was the last day of school today, so it’s tragic that it has to end like this,” student Johan Rodriguez said.

According to Lawrence Township Schools district, the 15-year-old R’Mon Rowley was in a cardiac arrest on Monday night. Rowley’s family says the 15-year-old was healthy and had no previous health conditions.

Some Lawrence North High School students say they’re thinking about his family. “I really hope the best for them because I understand how much it hurts to lose a family member, so I can definitely feel their pain, understand it,” student Dusten Murray said.

Rodriguez said of the death, “It’s surprising because he was young, and things like that don’t really happen here, so it’s like sometimes scary and sad to think about it.”

“It’s sad because the student was like going to start his sophomore next year, so it’s like it’s sad that it had to end early,” Rodriguez said.

Rowley’s family says the boy was excited about the opportunity to play high school football.

Lawrence Township Schools says in a statement it’s prepared to support students and staff in this time of sadness and grief.

A GoFundMe page was created to help to help with funeral costs.