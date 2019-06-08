Local News

Sullivan Hardware raises Alzheimer's research funds in memory of founder

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 06:23 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Hoosiers came out for the fifth year in a row to honor the life of Rita Sullivan, who started Sullivan Hardware and Garden. 

Rita lived with Alzheimer's for a decade before she died in 2011. Her family hosts an annual barbecue in her honor and to raise money for medical research. 

"We have a lot of different representatives, a lot of different involvement and it's just to raise awareness for a really, really important cause," Rita's granddaughter, May Caltrider, said on Saturday. 

Since the "Remembering Rita BBQ" started five years ago, the family has raised more than $85,000 for the Alzheimer's Association. 

To donate to the Rita Sullivan team for "The Longest Day" research campaign through the Alzheimer's Association, click here

