Sullivan Hardware raises Alzheimer’s research funds in memory of founder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers came out for the fifth year in a row to honor the life of Rita Sullivan, who started Sullivan Hardware and Garden.

Rita lived with Alzheimer’s for a decade before she died in 2011. Her family hosts an annual barbecue in her honor and to raise money for medical research.

“We have a lot of different representatives, a lot of different involvement and it’s just to raise awareness for a really, really important cause,” Rita’s granddaughter, May Caltrider, said on Saturday.

Since the “Remembering Rita BBQ” started five years ago, the family has raised more than $85,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.

To donate to the Rita Sullivan team for “The Longest Day” research campaign through the Alzheimer’s Association, click here.