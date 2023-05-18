Summer Concert Series returning to Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The free Summer Concert Series is returning to Greenwood Park Mall for another year of family-fun.

The series will start on Thursday, June 1, with a performance by The LitSoul Band, a multi-genre cover band with an emphasis on funk, R&B, pop, soul, country, and rock.

“We’re delighted to bring back this beloved community event to Greenwood Park Mall. We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to provide a welcoming and enjoyable experience for our loyal shoppers and neighbors.” Tiffani Adkins, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Greenwood Park Mall.

Concerts are scheduled for consecutive Thursdays, through July 20, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Each concert will take place at Greenwood Park Mall’s outdoor fountain, located near entrance 3, next to Bar Louie.

Announced shows in the series include: