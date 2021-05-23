Local

Summer Nights Film Series set to return to Newfields

Newfields. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)
by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The annual Summer Nights Film Series is returning to Newfields this summer.

The series will begin with a showing of “His Girl Friday” on June 4 and features a total of 14 movies.

Tickets are being sold as boxed seating. Each box can hold up to four people.

Attendees will be required to wear masks unless they are in their box and at least six feet away from everyone who is not in their party.

A box costs $36 for members and $48 for the general public. For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Newfields website.

