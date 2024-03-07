Sun King Brewery named first tenant in Westfield’s Union Square

WESTFIELD, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — The City of Westfield and Old Town Companies have announced Sun King as the first tenant in the Union Square development located at State Road 32 and Union Street.

The development plan was approved at Monday evening’s Advisory Plan Commission (APC) meeting.

Known for its commitment to brewing excellence and community engagement, Sun King has been a staple in the Indiana craft beer scene since 2009. The decision to open a Westfield location aligns with Sun King’s mission to share its passion for craft beverages with even more Hoosiers.

The new Sun King location in Westfield will feature a spacious and inviting taproom and an expansive outdoor patio to create a welcoming space for craft beverage enthusiasts and families alike. The taproom will showcase Sun King’s diverse range of award-winning craft beers, including their signature core and seasonal releases, along with experimental beers and handcrafted signature cocktails.

“Sun King is excited about being a part of the Westfield community,” Sun King Co-founder Dave Colt said. “The design of Sun King’s taproom and food hall will offer guests a welcoming indoor space and a stunning outdoor patio and upstairs deck that share picturesque views of Grand Junction Plaza. Our fans will be able to enjoy pints of Sun King beer, signature cocktails, and non-alcoholic drinks, all while enjoying local dining options.”

Sun King’s Westfield location will boast more than 400 seats, including nearly 200 patio seating options overlooking Grand Junction Plaza.

“We are thrilled not just for the Sun King team but also for the residents of Westfield, as they will have an outstanding addition to downtown,” Mayor Scott Willis said. “We are looking forward to seeing Sun King as an anchor of Union Square and how this will help spur future development.”

About Sun King Brewing Co. Sun King Brewing Co., an independent brewery in Indiana and Florida, was founded in 2009 by professional brewers Dave Colt and Clay Robinson. Since then, it has become Indiana’s top-selling and award-winning brewery. Available on tap and in cans throughout Indiana, Illinois, and Florida, Sun King is a leader in the independent craft beer movement.

Sun King’s brewers’ handcraft year-round, seasonal, and specialty beers that have been awarded more than 50 medals at the Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, U.S. Open Beer Championship, and the Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beers.

In 2018, Sun King introduced Sun King Spirits, crafting local spirits available in Indiana.

Sun King takes great pride in partnering with hundreds of community organizations throughout the places where its beverages are sold to help them raise awareness and funds for great causes. Learn more at SunKingBrewing.com and follow along on social media.