Sun King Brewing celebrates 15th Anniversary with special event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sun King Brewing is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, marking a significant milestone for one of the pioneers of the craft beer movement in Indianapolis and beyond.

Dave Colt, co-founder and owner of Sun King Brewing, stopped by WISH-TV to chat with Daybreak’s Jeremy Jenkins about the brewery’s journey and upcoming anniversary celebration.

Reflecting on the company’s history, Colt expressed excitement for the future.

“Oh, man. 15 more. Let’s go,” Colt said. “I’m very excited. It’s been a great ride so far.”

Since its inception, Sun King Brewing has garnered a loyal following, largely due to its deep involvement in the community. Colt noted that this community connection is what resonates most with their customers.

“We really care about Indianapolis and the state,” Colt said.

Colt also reminisced about the early days of Sun King Brewing. When he and co-founder Clay Robinson started the company, they saw an opportunity to bring unique craft beers to Indiana, which was often overlooked in favor of breweries on the East Coast and West Coast.

“We thought we should be those guys to bring the cool beer here,” Colt said.

To celebrate their 15th anniversary, Sun King Brewing is hosting a special event at their downtown location, affectionately called “The Mothership.” The anniversary party promises more than just brews. In addition to trying Sun King’s latest creations, guests will enjoy live music, food trucks, and a vibrant atmosphere. Notably, the event will debut a new brew inspired by a Paloma cocktail, featuring grapefruit zest, citrus notes, and a hint of pine.

“It’s like a grapefruit margarita in a sense,” Colt explained. “We’ve got grapefruit zest, a bunch of citrus notes, a little bit of a piney character too, and some dankness.”

The event will take place on Saturday, July 13, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the event. Those interested must be 21 or over to attend. For more information or ticket availability, click here.