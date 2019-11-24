Sunday is the last day to catch German woodworking at the Christkindlmarkt

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Old-world holiday charm has returned to central Indiana at the Carmel Christkindlmarkt.

We’re talking schnitzel, unique German gifts, and ice skating.

“This year we’ve doubled the number of vendors at the market. We have 52 now and we even bring outside vendors from Germany,” said CEO and market master Maria Murphy.

It’s the second week of the Carmel Christmas market! Doors open at Noon! Posted by Angeli Kakade on Sunday, November 24, 2019

Murphy spends the year traveling back and forth to Germany sourcing potential vendors for the market which is now in its third year.

She found Christian Werner while visiting his craft shop in Seiffen, Germany and knew he would be the perfect addition for the market.

Werner now brings his woodworking craft to Carmel each year.

He uses a large damp tire-shaped slice of spruce wood on his homemade wooden lathe. While turning the tire, he carves animal profiles into it without any templates or programs and strictly from his creative imagination.

Werner doesn’t speak English but Murphy said he loves to see the smiles on American children’s faces when they see the animals cut from the wood.

Other activities at the market include multiple photo booths with reindeer, craft demonstrations, and ice skating.

The Christkindlmarkt is open now through December 24.

