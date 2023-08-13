Sunday marks 12 years since the deadly stage collapse at the Indiana State Fair

High winds caused the stage at the Indiana State Fair's Grandstand to collapse on Aug. 13, 2011, killing 7 and injuring hundreds of others. (WISH Photo, file)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday marks 12 years since a storm forced the stage collapse at the Grandstand at the Indiana State Fair on Aug. 13, 2011.

High winds blew over Mid America Sound’s stage rigging as country music duo Sugarland was preparing to perform. Seven people died and over 100 were injured in the collapse.

The collapse brought on a court case. Mid America argued that the state was required by contract to cover the company’s legal costs. In March 2015, a Marion County judge ruled that the Indiana State Fair Commission was not liable for Mid America’s work.

But the Court of Appeals sent the ruling back to trial, ruling that the state may be liable for some legal costs. Later, in 2016, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled that Mid America could not shift legal responsibility to taxpayers.

Those affected by the collapse were given financial relief from the state.

The seven people who died are remembered across the state Sunday.