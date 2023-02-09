Super Bowl snacking favorites with Jeanine Bobenmoyer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve got some Super Bowl snack ideas for the big game day! 🏈
Jeanine Bobenmoyer from “The City Moms” will be joining Thursday’s Daybreak to share a few game-day snacking favorites. She’ll also make a southern buffalo chicken dip that you can make at home!
Stay tuned for more at 8:40 a.m.
Southern Recipe Small Batch Buffalo Chicken Dip
Ingredients:
· 1 bag Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds for dipping, any flavor
· 10 oz cream cheese, softened
· ¾ cup buffalo wing sauce
· ¾ cup mozzarella cheese
· ¾ cup cheddar cheese
· ¾ cup ranch dressing
· 2 tsp cayenne pepper
· 20 oz chicken, cooked & shredded