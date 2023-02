Super Bowl snacking favorites with Jeanine Bobenmoyer

Local

A football on the sidelines before the start of the game. A football on the sidelines before the start of a high school football game. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve got some Super Bowl snack ideas for the big game day! 馃張

Jeanine Bobenmoyer from “The City Moms” will be joining Thursday’s Daybreak to share a few game-day snacking favorites. She’ll also make a southern buffalo chicken dip that you can make at home!

Stay tuned for more at 8:40 a.m.

Southern Recipe Small Batch Buffalo Chicken Dip

Ingredients:

路 1 bag Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds for dipping, any flavor

路 10 oz cream cheese, softened

路 戮 cup buffalo wing sauce

路 戮 cup mozzarella cheese

路 戮 cup cheddar cheese

路 戮 cup ranch dressing

路 2 tsp cayenne pepper

路 20 oz chicken, cooked & shredded