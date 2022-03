Local

Supercross returns to Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The AMA Supercross Championship returns to Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday with some new features thanks to the help of some fans.

Supercross Public Relations Manager Sean Brennan joined Daybreak on Friday to preview the event.

Brennan explained how fans inspired this year’s track, what it means to have fans back in the stands and what fans can expect when they go.

Click on the video above to watch the full interview.