Support Hendricks County K-9s and get your dog’s play on at ‘Dogtona’

The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office will host the 22nd annual Dogtona indoor play day for dogs and their families on Sunday at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds. (Provided Photo/Hendricks County Sheriff's Office)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s time to get your dog’s play on!

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office will host the 22nd annual Dogtona indoor play day for dogs and their families on Sunday at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds.

Visitors — including proud pet parents — will have the opportunity to support the sheriff’s K-9 deputies and the Hendricks County Humane Society.

The event is from noon to 4 p.m. at the Power Expo Hall.

Dogtona will offer lots of activities for kids and their four-legged family members, including:

“Leave It” contest

K-9 demonstration

Doggie games

Dog show

Awards for Best Dressed, Best Singer, Best Tail, Ears, Talent, or Naturally Colorful

The sheriff’s office says it will also be selling items to help support its amazing K-9 deputies.

“We will have our new design shirts/sweatshirts for sale as well as other K-9 items; make sure you stop in and pick an item up to support our amazing K-9s. We will also be doing demos. Come out and see these awesome K-9 Deputies at work,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Admission is $5 for dogs. Humans get in for free.