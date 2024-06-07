Support hunger relief through bites and bottomless mimosas at Baby Got Brunch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When two great minds come together, amazing things can happen. A great local example is when two Indy ladies, Bridget Davis of Bridget Davis Events and Ashley Rose of A. Rose Hospitality, collaborated to create the unique event known as Baby Got Brunch (BGB).

This award-winning brunch festival celebrates the Indianapolis food scene, with local culinary masterminds battling it out for the best brunch bite, while also supporting the cause of hunger relief. With throwback beats blasting and endless mimosas, supporting a great cause has never felt or tasted so good.

In past years, BGB has supported multiple Indy-based non-profits such as The Patachou Foundation, The Milk Bank, Ivy Tech Greg Hardesty Culinary Sponsorship, and Damien Center Food Pantry.

This year, BGB partnered with 91 Place, a local non-profit fighting generational poverty in Indianapolis. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go towards growing 91 Place’s food pantry, keeping in line with the event’s goal of supporting local charities that wish to eliminate hunger in our city.

So, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, get ready to experience the best brunch you’ve ever had. With bottomless mimosas, never-ending bites of local favorites, throwback DJ beats, and supporting the fight against hunger in Indianapolis, this has to be the best party of the summer.

Your ticket will include entry to Victory Field, unlimited samples from over 30 local restaurants, an open bar, shopping from local artisans and vintage vendors, games, ’90s hip-hop jams from Mr. Kinetik, photo booths, and even more for those who opt for the VIP ticket package.

So purchase your ticket to experience the only party that guarantees a good time, good food, and a good cause. Tickets are on sale now, visit babygotbrunch.net/tickets.