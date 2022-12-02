Local

Support local artists during the Indianapolis Art Center’s Winter Art Sale

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out artwork and wares from Indy-area artists and artisans this Saturday during the first day of the Indianapolis Art Center’s Winter Art Sale.

The event will showcase one-of-a-kind artwork including paintings, jewelry, textiles, ceramics, and more, as well as refreshments and a bit of “holiday spirit.”

When you buy gifts made by local artists, you’re really giving to the artist and the recipient — and that feels twice as good, says Shannon Bennett, the art center’s vice president of events and innovation.

“The Winter Art Sale is just a wonderful, wonderful holiday shopping experience. There’s teaching artists that are from the art center, there’s students, there’s emerging artists, faculty artists, brand-new artists that have never, ever done the show before this weekend and next weekend,” Bennett said. “Grab your holiday gifts, ornaments, lovely, lovely mugs, and ceramic pieces.”

The Indianapolis Art Center is a nonprofit that offers hundreds of art classes and camps each year as well as art exhibitions, an outreach program for underserved communities, and the Broad Ripple Art Fair.

“We have 15 studios. We have everything from glass blowing to woodworking, metalsmithing, jewelry making, printmaking, painting,” Bennett explained. “We have everything from a two-hour class to a 15-week class. You can dip your toe in or you can dive straight in — everything’s for all ages, ages four to whatever.”

One of the artists participating in the Winter Art Sale is Aren Straiger, a printmaker and teaching artist at the art center.

Straiger says the art center is a great place for people to visit and learn about making art.

“All of the instructors down there are fabulous artists and it’s a really welcoming place. I know that the community that I built within my studio is really, really funm and they enjoy the time they spend with each other and they get to make great art.”

The Winter Art Sale will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Indianapolis Art Center, located at 820 E. 67th Street.

Admission is free. Art and refreshments will both be available for purchase.

Staying close to home? Grab a warm beverage and shop from home with the online Art Center Market, running now through Dec. 16.

Visit the Indianapolis Art Center website to find out more about the center and its mission.