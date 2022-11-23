Support local small businesses during the Shop Fishers: Holiday Series

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Looking for that perfect holiday gift? Head to Hamilton County and support local small businesses and nonprofits during the Shop Fishers: Holiday Series.
The annual small business celebration begins with Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 31.
Shoppers can enjoy special deals, savings, and promotions at dozens of participating shops and restaurants, according to Stephanie Perry, spokesperson for the city of Fishers.
“We have nearly 70 local businesses — everything from restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, boutiques, spas, everything you can think of,” Perry said.
Some of the participating businesses include:
- Agave Bar and Grill
- Conner Prairie
- Fishers YMCA
- Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
- Midwest Balloon Rides
- Pinheads Entertainment Center
- Rise n Roll Bakery
- The W Nail Bar
- Verde Flavors of Mexico
- Wasson Nursery
For the second year, the Shop Fishers: Holiday Series includes a Giving Tuesday event on Nov. 29.
“A bunch of our Shop Fishers business owners have partnered with a local nonprofit that serves the Fishers community to give back,” Perry said.
Businesses taking part in Giving Tuesday will offer a special deal or discount that benefits a local organization. Participating nonprofits include Best Buddies Indiana, Hamilton County Coats for Kids, Second Helpings, and Youth Mentoring Initiative.
Visit ThisisFishers.com for a full list of participating businesses and details on available promotions.