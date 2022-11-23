Local

Support local small businesses during the Shop Fishers: Holiday Series

Christmas background. Fir branches and Christmas gift boxes on wooden blue background, copy space.. (Photo by: Anjelika Gretskia/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Looking for that perfect holiday gift? Head to Hamilton County and support local small businesses and nonprofits during the Shop Fishers: Holiday Series.

The annual small business celebration begins with Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 31.

Shoppers can enjoy special deals, savings, and promotions at dozens of participating shops and restaurants, according to Stephanie Perry, spokesperson for the city of Fishers.

“We have nearly 70 local businesses — everything from restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, boutiques, spas, everything you can think of,” Perry said.

Some of the participating businesses include:

Agave Bar and Grill

Conner Prairie

Fishers YMCA

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

Midwest Balloon Rides

Pinheads Entertainment Center

Rise n Roll Bakery

The W Nail Bar

Verde Flavors of Mexico

Wasson Nursery

For the second year, the Shop Fishers: Holiday Series includes a Giving Tuesday event on Nov. 29.

“A bunch of our Shop Fishers business owners have partnered with a local nonprofit that serves the Fishers community to give back,” Perry said.

Businesses taking part in Giving Tuesday will offer a special deal or discount that benefits a local organization. Participating nonprofits include Best Buddies Indiana, Hamilton County Coats for Kids, Second Helpings, and Youth Mentoring Initiative.

Visit ThisisFishers.com for a full list of participating businesses and details on available promotions.