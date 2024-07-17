Support Marion County teachers and Teachers’ Treasures at White River State Park

Don't miss your chance to show support for Marion County teachers and Teachers' Treasures this weekend at White River State Park. The White River Back to School Festival is free and promises fun for the whole family. (Provided Photo/White River Back to School Festival)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Don’t miss your chance to show support for Marion County teachers and Teachers’ Treasures this weekend during the White River Back to School Festival.

The annual fundraiser is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at White River State Park. Expect fun for the whole family and will feature giant lawn games, face painting, food trucks, a live DJ, and ticket giveaways.

Last year, the park gathered thousands of supplies for Teachers’ Treasures, an organization that obtains and delivers free school supplies to teachers in Marion County.

“We started the back-to-school drive last year and experienced great success so we are glad to bring this community event back again this year,” Jake Oakman, executive director of White River State Park, told News 8. “Supporting Teachers’ Treasures and the important work they do to assist area educators and students is a great way for us to kickoff back-to-school season in central Indiana.”

Organizers are collecting folders, notebooks, calculators, crayons, erasers, glue sticks, pencils, and pens. Donations are welcome at the festival but can also be dropped off at the White River State Park Visitor’s Center, located near Everwise Amphitheater.

Tickets are free but registration is encouraged.