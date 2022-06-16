Support the Damien Center during Thursday’s Dining Out for Life event 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An event to help bring an end to HIV in central Indiana is going on Thursday in Indianapolis.
It’s called Dining out For Life, and it’s a fundraiser by The Damien Center, Indiana’s oldest and largest AIDS service organization.
Anyone can take part in the event by grabbing a bite at a participating restaurant, according to Alan Witchey, the president and CEO of the Damien Center.
“All people have to do is go for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. They can get carry-out, they can dine in. There are places to go out for drinks if they want to go out for a drink after work. All kinds of easy ways to go support our local community, and a portion of the proceeds come back to help people in need, living with HIV, or at risk.”
Some restaurants are donating 50% or more of their proceeds to The Damien Center. They include:
- English Ivy’s: Donating 75%
- Circle City Sweets: Donating 50%
- Greek Islands Restaurant: Donating 50%
- Metro Nightclub & Restaurant: Donating 50%
- Punch Burger: Donating 50%
