Support the Damien Center during Thursday’s Dining Out for Life event 

by: Amicia Ramsey
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An event to help bring an end to HIV in central Indiana is going on Thursday in Indianapolis.

It’s called Dining out For Life, and it’s a fundraiser by The Damien Center, Indiana’s oldest and largest AIDS service organization.

Anyone can take part in the event by grabbing a bite at a participating restaurant, according to Alan Witchey, the president and CEO of the Damien Center.

“All people have to do is go for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. They can get carry-out, they can dine in. There are places to go out for drinks if they want to go out for a drink after work. All kinds of easy ways to go support our local community, and a portion of the proceeds come back to help people in need, living with HIV, or at risk.”

Some restaurants are donating 50% or more of their proceeds to The Damien Center. They include:

  • English Ivy’s: Donating 75%
  • Circle City Sweets: Donating 50%
  • Greek Islands Restaurant: Donating 50%
  • Metro Nightclub & Restaurant: Donating 50%
  • Punch Burger: Donating 50%

Click here to check out all participating restaurants and bars.

