Support young authors at IPS Writing Center Showcase

Corey Bass works on a project in the writing club. A writing club gathers for their weekly meeting Friday, March 1, 2024, at Crispus Attucks High School in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Doug McSchooler for Mirror Indy)

(MIRROR INDY) — The public can support teen writers at an upcoming literary showcase on Sept. 18.

The IPS Writing Center Showcase will highlight the work of students from Arsenal Tech, Crispus Attucks, George Washington, and Shortridge high schools.

Student readers from each school will present their work. Literary journals, featuring poetry and stories, will be available for a pay-what-you-can price. Proceeds benefit the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library, a tutoring partner of the program.

The program supported 2,430 students across the four IPS high schools last year. The writing centers help students both improve language arts skills used in class and find their voice and confidence as young writers.

The showcase will be 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Arsenal Tech Writing Center in Lone Hall at 1500 E. Michigan St. Event parking is available in the lot on the west side of Oriental Street between North and St. Clair streets. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

In addition to attending the showcase, the public can support student writers by volunteering and donating to the program. The writing centers are specifically seeking help from bilingual mentors and math tutors.

To learn more about the program, visit the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library website.

See students’ poetry up close

Here’s a sample of student work that will be featured at the Sept. 18 showcase. “Your Allegiance” is a poem written by Jaide Haliburton, a junior at Crispus Attucks.

Your Allegiance

by Jaide Haliburton

The hope that sustains us is the desire within ourselves

the urge to be better

not the star-speckled banner

or the pledge

embedded unto us

but the fire that ignites within

to fight

to win

to create what has not yet been

but will be

I pledge allegiance

not to one flag

where a nation does not obey

hand over heart no longer sparks

once you’ve grown of age

but to the one in the mirror

that trusts is within

the one that locks eyes

with the help of one hand

a nation will rise

under god with liberty and justice

what’s supposed to be for all

but eyes pierce at the truth

no need to be silent

if you still won’t be heard

I hope that in each line

you feel every word

Mirror Indy reporter Carley Lanich covers early childhood and K-12 education. Contact her at carley.lanich@mirrorindy.org or follow her on X @carleylanich.