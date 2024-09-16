Support young authors at IPS Writing Center Showcase
(MIRROR INDY) — The public can support teen writers at an upcoming literary showcase on Sept. 18.
The IPS Writing Center Showcase will highlight the work of students from Arsenal Tech, Crispus Attucks, George Washington, and Shortridge high schools.
Student readers from each school will present their work. Literary journals, featuring poetry and stories, will be available for a pay-what-you-can price. Proceeds benefit the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library, a tutoring partner of the program.
The program supported 2,430 students across the four IPS high schools last year. The writing centers help students both improve language arts skills used in class and find their voice and confidence as young writers.
[At IPS writing centers, students find their voice.]
The showcase will be 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Arsenal Tech Writing Center in Lone Hall at 1500 E. Michigan St. Event parking is available in the lot on the west side of Oriental Street between North and St. Clair streets. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
In addition to attending the showcase, the public can support student writers by volunteering and donating to the program. The writing centers are specifically seeking help from bilingual mentors and math tutors.
To learn more about the program, visit the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library website.
See students’ poetry up close
Here’s a sample of student work that will be featured at the Sept. 18 showcase. “Your Allegiance” is a poem written by Jaide Haliburton, a junior at Crispus Attucks.
Your Allegiance
by Jaide Haliburton
The hope that sustains us is the desire within ourselves
the urge to be better
not the star-speckled banner
or the pledge
embedded unto us
but the fire that ignites within
to fight
to win
to create what has not yet been
but will be
I pledge allegiance
not to one flag
where a nation does not obey
hand over heart no longer sparks
once you’ve grown of age
but to the one in the mirror
that trusts is within
the one that locks eyes
with the help of one hand
a nation will rise
under god with liberty and justice
what’s supposed to be for all
but eyes pierce at the truth
no need to be silent
if you still won’t be heard
I hope that in each line
you feel every word
Mirror Indy reporter Carley Lanich covers early childhood and K-12 education. Contact her at carley.lanich@mirrorindy.org or follow her on X @carleylanich.