Surgical trailblazer: Dr. Goggins’ 3,000th kidney transplant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The surgical director of IU Health’s kidney transplant program has achieved a remarkable feat. Dr. William Goggins completed his 3,000th kidney transplant.

This extraordinary milestone sets Dr. William Goggins apart as the surgeon with the most successful kidney transplant surgeries in Indiana, placing him among the top surgeons nationwide.

“Today, we celebrate 3,000 kidney transplants. One surgeon,” said Jonathan Fridell, M.D., IU Health’s chief of Abdominal Transplant Surgery.

Since July 2000, Goggins has averaged over 100 kidney transplants annually. His team surprised him with a gift commemorating the dates of his 3,000 surgeries.

“I’m incredibly fortunate to be one of his 3,000 kidney transplant patients,” said former kidney transplant patient Allyson Friedrich. “He transplanted me on Feb. 25, 2010, and I have had a very excellent life since then.”

Friedrich overcame kidney dysplasia at the age of 15. She is now married, loves hiking, and leads a healthy life working alongside Goggins.

“After the transplant, I had much better energy levels,” Friedrich said. “I was able to get through high school and go to college, get my master’s degree at the University of Indianapolis, and I now work in transplant. I’m living my life to the fullest.”

Goggins excels in cutting-edge surgical techniques, and sets new standards in transplant surgery. His expertise in handling complex cases shows his capabilities in addressing a wide range of patient needs.

“Many people have hypertension and diabetes, and that leads them to renal failure, particularly in the African American community,” Goggins said. “We are seeing more patients coming forward who have been diagnosed earlier and are trying to be treated. People are going into renal failure, and there’s such a need for organ donation and transplant.”

He performed his 3,000th transplant this month. His patients have ranged in age from 20 months to 83 years old.

“Transplant is a team sport,” Goggins said. “You need help from everybody. It’s not something you do alone. If you surround yourself with good people, you can have excellent outcomes.”

Goggins’ legacy of saving lives and advancing medical science inspires hope and gratitude among patients and colleagues.

Dr. William Goggins. (Provided Photo/IU Health Physicians Transplant)