Survey about life on east side to be presented Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over the past several years, there have been significant changes on the east side.

Those changes didn’t happen randomly. A plan was in place, but work remains to be done. One issue on the east side that gets a lot of attention is crime.

Murders on Hovey Street, Hamilton Avenue and other locations have dominated headlines over the years. But just this week, a 20-year-old mother was killed and her child injured by gunfire.

But, crime is just one issue on the east side. Alicia Baker at the John Boner Neighborhood Centers helped spearhead an effort to survey the community’s concern.

“We also asked the question ‘Do you feel safe in your neighborhood?’ and overwhelmingly people said, ‘I feel safe in my neighborhood,’ but still crime and safety are the top concern,” Baker said.

The full results of the survey will be presented at 9 a.m. Saturday at Arsenal Technical High School, 1500 E. Michigan St.

Eric Edwards took the survey. Education was tops on his list of concerns.

“If a kid is hungry, how can he think about his education? How can he just sit there and pay attention to a teacher if his stomach is growling? So, that makes a difference,” the lifelong Eastsider, community activist and partner in a small business on East 10th Street said.

Housing was second on Edwards’ list.

“If his housing is bad, if he doesn’t have hot water, if he hasn’t taken a shower, we figured a lot them act out because, if you are dirty, the escape is ‘Let me out of this classroom,’” Edwards said.

The Quality of Life survey was taken over the summer, and more than 1,000 people responded. The results were given to the city officials — and certified, meaning the city doesn’t make improvements without checking with the survey first.

Baker at the Neighborhood Centers said, “I think a lot of time people feel like our democracy is working for them. The Quality of Life plan is really a way in which people can invest locally in the things that matter most to them.”