Survivors unite for 32nd Indianapolis Heart Walk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Victory Field transformed into a beacon of hope Saturday morning as survivors of heart disease and stroke gathered for the American Heart Association’s 32nd annual Indianapolis Heart Walk.

Organizers say the goal of the gathering serves a dual purpose. It honors survivors of heart disease and stroke, providing a platform for them to share their stories and inspire others on their journey to recovery.

It also plays a vital role in fundraising efforts to tackle heart disease and stroke, the top two causes of death in the United States.

Gates opened at 8 a.m., and the walk started at 10 a.m., offering 1-mile or 3-mile routes. Alongside honoring survivors, attendees can enjoy free family-friendly activities, including a kids’ zone and Hands-Only CPR demonstrations.