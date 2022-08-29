Local

Suspect arrested for shooting on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An arrest has been made of a 27- year-old man who fatally shot a woman on the west side of Indianapolis on Friday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who died on Aug. 26 as 27-year-old Deja Morse, who later died in the hospital as a result of gunshot wounds.

On Friday, 27-year-old Herschel Anderson was arrested for the murder of Morse, according to police.

Police were called to a report of shots fired just after 2 a.m. at JD’s Pub on Eagle Highlands Way. That’s near Eagle Creek Parkway and 38th Street.

According to IMPD, most bar patrons were gone when officers arrived, but they found one person who had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital.

A few minutes later, someone called 911 to say they were taking a woman who was shot at the pub to the hospital, police say.

Not long after the 911 call, dispatchers got a call about a crash on I-65 near Crown Hill Cemetery, according to Kerry Buckner, IMPD night watch commander.

“Our dispatch received a call of an inverted vehicle or rollover crash on I-65 and the person who called said they were the ones taking the person shot to the hospital,” Buckner said.

According IMPD, there were two men and two women inside the car at the time of the crash. A man and woman were thrown from the car and two people, including a man and the woman who was shot, were trapped inside the overturned vehicle.

Police did not say what condition the other three people were in following the accident.

According to IMPD, Anderson faces premilitary charges and has no official court date set as of yet.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact Detective Connie Pearson IMPD Homicide at 317-327-3275 or Connie.Pearson@indy.gov.