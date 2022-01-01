Local

Suspect in Indiana homicide apprehended in Massachusetts

by: Associated Press
Posted:

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — An Indiana man suspected of killing his girlfriend just days before Christmas has been apprehended at a rest stop along a Massachusetts highway.

State police said Friday that troopers and federal marshals located 36-year-old Alexander Ortiz, of Anderson, parked in a rest stop along Interstate 95 just outside of Boston at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

He was inside the victim’s car. He was arraigned as a fugitive from justice and is being held pending rendition proceedings.

It could not be determined if he had an attorney.

Police say Ortiz was wanted in connection with the Dec. 21 stabbing death of Andrea Aguirre.

