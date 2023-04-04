Suspects in custody after string of bomb threats made at Walmart

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Delaware County Police have taken three suspects into custody after three bomb threats were reported at a Walmart in Muncie, Indiana, about an hour northeast of Indianapolis.

According to a statement, Delaware County Dispatch received three calls from March 26 to March 28 from the south side Walmart location, saying someone had called the store and advised there was a bomb in the building.

The three bomb threats required the store to evacuate entirely each day. Police dispatched K9 units trained in bomb detection to determine the store’s safety. Investigators learned that the threats were false and there is no immediate danger.

Officers identified three juvenile suspects connected with the threats. Two were taken into custody. Investigators have not revealed the names of the suspects at this time.