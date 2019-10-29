Suspended priest booked into Hamilton Co Jail on child sex crimes

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A suspended Indianapolis priest has been booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

According to online court records, David Marcotte was booked just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Marcotte, 32, was suspended from ministry in February after initial reports of sexual abuse involving a minor in 2016.

According to online court records, Marcotte has been charged with the following:

Child solicitation.

Vicarious sexual gratification, victim(s) younger than 16 but older than 13.

Dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

The charges, all felonies, were filed last week.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Marcotte was serving as a priest at St. Malachy Catholic School in Brownsburg at the time the alleged crimes were committed.

The probable cause affidavit states Marcotte connected with the victim on social media in December 2016. Marcotte later sent the victim inappropriate photos. Court documents show Marcotte also engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior with the victim during a video phone conversation.

Marcotte was ordained in June 2014. He was most recently serving as a chaplain at Roncalli High School before his suspension.

Before serving as a chaplain at Roncalli, Marcotte spent time in various ministry roles at SS. Francis and Clare Parish in Greenwood, St. Malachy Parish in Brownsburg and St. Martin of Tours Parish in Martinsville.