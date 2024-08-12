SUV driver dies in crash into dump truck on US 40

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is shown in Greenfield, Indiana, in an undated photo. (Provided Photo/Hancock County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A Markleville man died in a Monday morning crash on U.S. 40 at the Marion-Hancock county line, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says.

Matthew Fisher, 48, died at the scene from injuries received in the crash.

Fisher was driving a 2011 Ford Edge SUV when it crashed into a 1996 Peterbilt dump truck at the U.S. 40 intersection with County Road 800 West.

Kenneth Stautamoyer, 48, of Daleville, was driving the dump truck. He was cooperating with investigators.

Investigators talked to witnesses. The SUV and the dump truck were eastbound on U.S.40, approaching the intersection at County Road 800 East. Both vehicles were in the left lane, and the dump truck was the lead vehicle. As the dump truck approached County Road 800 East, Stautamoyer signaled to turn north. During the turn, the SUV struck the rear of the dump truck.

The dump truck overturned onto its passenger side. The SUV had heavy front-end damage.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said, “This crash occurred in the early hours, just before 8:00 a.m., with eastbound vehicle traffic heading into the sunrise. According to witnesses, the sunrise was very bright, indicating that visibility may have played a role in the collision.”