SUV driver dies in crash with car near Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A person died in a collision of a car and an SUV Monday afternoon, according to the Tippecanoe County Sherriff’s Office.

The person who died at the crash scene was driving the SUV.

At 5:26 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received reports of a vehicle crash in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue. That’s between Sagamore Parkway North and I-65.

A 22-year-old man from Monon, Indiana, was driving a blue Honda Accord car northbound on Schuyler Avenue and was struck by a silver Cadillac SUV.

After the initial collision, the vehicles came to rest in the ditch on the east side of the roadway, causing the Cadillac to land on its roof. The driver of the Accord was treated at the scene and refused medical treatment.

Police did not identify either driver in a news release.