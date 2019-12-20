SUV drives into home on east side, injures man inside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man was injured after an SUV drove into a house on the city’s east side Thursday night.

According to authorities, the SUV struck the home after it swerved to avoid crashing into another vehicle that did not appropriately yield near East New York Street and North Drexel Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Authorities say a man who was sitting inside the home was struck by the SUV. He was taken to an area hospital and is considered to be in stable condition.

The driver of the SUV and a juvenile occupant remained on the scene. Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash and that it was “simply an accident.”

No other details have been released.