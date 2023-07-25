Indianapolis SWAT officers arrest man for fatal Meridian Street shooting

Indianapolis police arrested Jeremiah Shanks for the July 12 homicide of Elijah Martin, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said July 25. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested an 18-year-old man for his role in a fatal shooting on the city’s near north side.

Jeremiah Shanks, of Indianapolis, is accused of killing 19-year-old Elijah Martin during a robbery.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on July 12, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was flagged down by someone saying a man had been shot on North Meridian Street near 33rd Street.

Officers located an injured man, later identified as Martin, and gave him first aid until medics arrived. Martin was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

Investigators learned Martin was shot inside an apartment building in the 33300 block of North Meridian Street.

IMPD says Martin left the building after the shooting and walked toward the street, where he asked someone nearby for help. That person flagged down a passing IMPD officer.

Homicide detectives identified Shanks as a suspect.

Indianapolis police and SWAT team members arrested Shanks Monday on preliminary charges of robbery and homicide.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and determine final charges.

Online court records show Shanks pleaded guilty to felony armed robbery last October in an unrelated case and was sentenced to house arrest and probation.

Shanks was being held Tuesday at the Marion County Jail.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.