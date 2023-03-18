Sweet charity to help Hoosier teachers: 9th Annual Circle City Donut Dash 5K

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WISH) – It’s time to channel your inner donut connoisseur. The Circle City Donut Dash 5k is back for its 9th annual year, and this year’s event promises to be bigger and sweeter than ever before.

This event helps raise funds for Teachers’ Treasures, a volunteer-based “Store for Teachers” that provides free educational supplies and materials to teachers in need.

The event is Saturday, March 18th, where participants will gather in downtown Indianapolis dressed in their best donut-themed attire to indulge in free donuts from Jack’s downtown and free pizza from Hotbox after the race.

For those up for the challenge, the Donut Challenge Awards required runners to eat all 12 donut holes at the halfway point donut station within 45 minutes. For award eligibility, all runners must complete the challenge and hold down the donuts until crossing the finish line.

In addition, a non-donut 5k and a virtual challenge are also available for those unable to participate in person.

Money raised from the event support Teachers’ Treasures. The funds help fill the need for educational supplies in Marion County and surrounding districts.

The organization serves teachers from any school in these areas who have a significant percentage of their students on free or reduced lunch programs.

WISH-TV is a sponsor of the Circle City Donut Dash 5k.