Swifties can ‘Shake it Off’ at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Taylor Swift performs onstage July 27, 2024, during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany. (Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are less than 30 days to go until Taylor Swift performs in Indianapolis and there’s no shortage of activities for Swifties of all ages.

Swifties big and small are invited to “Par-TAY” with other fans as the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis celebrates the pop superstar and her three concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Swift will wrap up the U.S. leg of her “Eras Tour” in Indianapolis with sold-out performances on Nov. 1, 2, and 3.

To celebrate, the museum will host a family-friendly “Swiftie Par-TAY” on the day of each concert from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Par-TAY is free for members or with museum admission

Taylor-themed activities include:

Lights, camera, smile—get your photo taken with the iconic dinos all decked out to welcome Taylor to Indy

Trade friendship bracelets with museum staff and fellow Swifties

Shake it off in Taylor-themed dance parties in the Sunburst Atrium

Make bedazzled slime and watch the whole place shimmer

See an authentic dress worn by Taylor on “Dancing with the Stars” and more!

Click here to learn more about the parties and purchase museum admission.