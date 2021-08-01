Local

Swimmer without life jacket rescued at Geist Lake, sent to hospital

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Fire Department on Sunday afternoon rescued a person from Geist Lake.

According to officials, a group of people were swimming near a boat without life jackets, and two people went underwater. One swam back to surface. A dive team later recovered the other person, who was taken to IU Health Saxony Hospital.

A 911 call at 2:40 p.m. Sunday sent rescuers to the Geist Marina. The dive team recovered the person just after 3:20 p.m.

Authorities did not give an update on the condition of the person.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating.