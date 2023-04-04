Symphony on the Prairie returns with tribute shows, Indiana Jones, and more!

A crowd of music lovers enjoying Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra performing during the "Symphony on the Prairie" concert series. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Symphony on the Prairie is back for another summer of music, family, and fun!

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and Conner Prairie unveiled the 2023 lineup on Tuesday.

Season highlights include 12 performances by the ISO, a live-to-film performance of “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,” the music of ABBA and Queen, and the patriotic Star-Spangled Symphony.

The 2023 season also includes Face2Face with the music of Billy Joel and Elton John, The Marshall Tucker Band, and two nights of Queen with Gary Mullen and the Works.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, April 11. Tickets can be purchased at the ISO’s website, at central Indiana Kroger stores, or in person or by phone from the Hilbert Circle Theatre Box Office.

Music lovers who purchase three or more tickets will automatically receive a 10% discount — no code necessary!

Symphony on the Prairie schedule

*Denotes concerts featuring the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

June

June 23-24: The Music of Harry Potter*

June 30 – July 3: Star-Spangled Symphony*

July

July 7 – 8: “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” in Concert*

July 14 -15: Arrival from Sweden: Music of ABBA*

July 21 – 22: Broadway Under the Stars*

July 28 -29: Face2Face: A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel

August

Aug. 4: Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston

Aug. 5: Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band

Aug. 11: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute

Aug. 12: Here Come the Mummies with Rock E Bassoon (featuring musicians of the ISO!)

Aug. 18: Marshall Tucker Band

Aug. 19: Unforgettable Fire: U2 Tribute Show

Aug. 25 – 26: One Night of Queen with Gary Mullen and the Works

September