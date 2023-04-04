Symphony on the Prairie returns with tribute shows, Indiana Jones, and more!
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Symphony on the Prairie is back for another summer of music, family, and fun!
The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and Conner Prairie unveiled the 2023 lineup on Tuesday.
Season highlights include 12 performances by the ISO, a live-to-film performance of “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,” the music of ABBA and Queen, and the patriotic Star-Spangled Symphony.
The 2023 season also includes Face2Face with the music of Billy Joel and Elton John, The Marshall Tucker Band, and two nights of Queen with Gary Mullen and the Works.
Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, April 11. Tickets can be purchased at the ISO’s website, at central Indiana Kroger stores, or in person or by phone from the Hilbert Circle Theatre Box Office.
Music lovers who purchase three or more tickets will automatically receive a 10% discount — no code necessary!
Symphony on the Prairie schedule
*Denotes concerts featuring the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
June
- June 23-24: The Music of Harry Potter*
- June 30 – July 3: Star-Spangled Symphony*
July
- July 7 – 8: “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” in Concert*
- July 14 -15: Arrival from Sweden: Music of ABBA*
- July 21 – 22: Broadway Under the Stars*
- July 28 -29: Face2Face: A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel
August
- Aug. 4: Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston
- Aug. 5: Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band
- Aug. 11: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute
- Aug. 12: Here Come the Mummies with Rock E Bassoon (featuring musicians of the ISO!)
- Aug. 18: Marshall Tucker Band
- Aug. 19: Unforgettable Fire: U2 Tribute Show
- Aug. 25 – 26: One Night of Queen with Gary Mullen and the Works
September
- Sept. 1: Aeromyth: The Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute Experience
- Sept. 2: Pyromania: The Def Leppard Experience
- Sept. 3: Voyage – The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band