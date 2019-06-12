Symphony on the Prairie show canceled due to cold weather

Fireworks explode as the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra plays their annual patriotic celebration of America at Conner Prairie Amphitheater in Fishers, Ind., Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has canceled its Thursday evening performance at the outdoor theater of Conner Prairie history park due to expected chilly and windy weather.

Instead, the symphony announced it will have a free show at Hilbert Circle Theatre on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis.

“Tickets purchased specifically for ‘Mozart, Prokofiev, and More’ may be used to attend our performance of Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony on Thursday, June 27, or for any Kroger Symphony on the Prairie performance,” the symphony said in a Wednesday statement. “General admission tickets purchased for this event do not need to be exchanged and can be scanned at any upcoming Kroger Symphony on the Prairie performance.”

News 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings said Thursday night’s forecast in Fishers calls for a low of around 50 and windy conditions.

