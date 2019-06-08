Symposium in Carmel aimed at women helping women in business

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Women helping women is the goal for this year's Great Lakes Women's Business Council Symposium.

It's an opportunity for women to network and build relationships with other business owners.

Meechelle Parker stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the event.

"We are an organization that has been around for over 35 years supporting women business owners and helping them grow," explained Parker.

The symposium is a one-day event. It will be held at 502 E. Event Centre in Carmel from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 11.

Tickets for the event are $150.

