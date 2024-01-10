‘Tactical urbanism’ experiment yields fewer crashes on city street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Community Heights Neighborhood Organization says crashes were reduced by 74% on one troubled street after it took some action.

As part of a local “tactical urbanism” effort, residents along 10th Street set up traffic barriers in the turn lanes between Arlington and Emerson avenues in June. The barriers came down in November.

News 8 first told viewers about the effort in July.

Community Heights member Leslie Schulte unveiled the results of the study at a meeting Tuesday night. “Before the barriers were placed, we were seeing 30 crashes every three months, that’s one every three days. While the barriers were in place this year, we saw eight crashes.”

The “tactical urbanism” project allows communities, with approval from the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, to install traffic barriers that discourage speeding on an experimental basis.

Schulte said, “We are asking the city to look at our results to see what they can do mimic the temporary design and make real infrastructure changes.”

She said 10th Street’s original design makes it easier for drivers to exceed the posted speed limit, and she’s hoping the city will implement a permanent solution.

Cyclist Jacob Morales thinks driver attitudes also need to change. “Drivers just aren’t paying attention. They’re looking at their phones. They’re waiting for the red light to change to a green. It’s not fun out there to be a pedestrian or a cyclist.”

Officials from Public Works attended Tuesday’s meeting, but it’s unclear if or when the agency will make any changes to 10th Street.