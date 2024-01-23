Take a peek at park’s renovated family center

Search
by: Jett Zweigel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A park and community center has reopened on the west side of Indianapolis after a multimillion-dollar renovation.

The Krannert Park Family Center received nearly $11 million as part of Democrat Mayor Joe Hogsett’s Circle City Forward initiative in February 2021.

New features include both an indoor and outdoor pool, a weight room, expanded offices, and larger meeting and event spaces.

The public can get a sneak peek at the new amenities during an open house scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The park is at 605 S. High School Road, between U.S. 36/Rockville Road and U.S. 40/West Washington Street.

