Take advantage of $2 Tuesday at the Indiana State Fair

A view of the Midway entrance at the Indiana State Fair. Don't miss the final $2 Tuesday of the Indiana State Fair on August 13! (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fair)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Don’t miss the last $2 Tuesday of this year’s Indiana State Fair.

On Tuesday, general admission tickets are just $2 instead of the usual $16. You can enjoy $2 Midway rides and $2 food options at every stand throughout the fair. For more details, visit Midway Rides & Attractions.

The day kicks off with a parade at 2 p.m. and you’ll find a range of delicious food options for $5 or less.

Save even more by riding your bicycle to the Fair and get $1 off admission. Bicycle parking is available on the Monon Trail north of 38th Street. Click here for more ways to get to the fair.

This year, the fair features 100 free activities, including the DNR Fishing, Pond where kids can catch the fish of the day, and the Little Hands Farm, where children can experience life as a farmer.

Don’t miss the outdoor movie theatre, where families can enjoy blockbusters, timeless classics, and family-friendly films under the stars. Bring your blankets or lawn chairs for a cozy movie night.

Remember to pick up your free sunscreen at the Indiana State Fair Information Booths, presented by Prairie Farms!

Click here for more info on $2 Tuesday.

