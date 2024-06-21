Tamika Catchings helps build Habitat for Humanity home in Indy

Former WNBA star and Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings is helping build a house for Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity. The house, located on Livingston Avenue on the city's west side, will go to a local family in need. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings is helping build a house on the city’s west side for Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity.

Friday is day two of the second annual CEO Build. On Thursday, Catchings and 20 other local leaders worked on the house at 2052 N. Livingston Ave. that will go to a family in need.

Habitat says the CEO Build provides local leaders “the opportunity to engage with the community, demonstrate their commitment to social responsibility, and make a tangible impact on local housing needs.”

Catchings agrees.

“I think being able to be out here, knowing what Habitat for humanity does, the people that they serve, and just looking at myself through our tea shop, Tea’s Me Café, (and) through the Catch the Stars Foundation. We are focused on underprivileged youth, underprivileged families, being able to provide resources, being able to provide opportunities,” Catchings said.

Habitat leaders say the build, co-chaired by Dennis Murphy of IU Health and Isaac Bamgbose of New City Development, will raise nearly $50,000.

Business leaders working on the project include Fred Payne, CEO of United Way of Central Indiana; Millie Hindes, owner and founder of Watergate Roofing; and WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor, founder and CEO of InnoPower Indy Inc.