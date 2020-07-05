Tamir Rice’s mother demands ‘freedom for all’ at protest on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People gathered to celebrate Independence Day on Monument Circle, while also demanding freedom for everyone.

Dozens came out to “Freedom Day,” which was a peace forum put on by Freedom First International and Black Lives Matter.

The protesters talked about the experiences they and their family members have had with injustice.

“We have to think about these lives,” said Bishop Gregg Greer, who helped organize the event. “We have to be the voice for them. As I’ve said many times, we have to talk about it because if we don’t remind people then it’s going to continue on and on and on.”

Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, spoke to the crowd Saturday afternoon. Tamir Rice was 12 years old when he was shot and killed by Cleveland police in 2014.

“I’m all for defunding the police department, allocating that money to the urban community and to the inner city schools that are suffering,” said Rice.

Organizers said they plan to hold more events to get the message out.