Tanker fire shuts down State Road 37 on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A section of State Road 37 is closed on Indy’s south side because of a tanker truck fire, according to Indiana State Police.

As of 7 a.m., all northbound and southbound lanes of SR 37 were shut down between Fairview and Southport Roads. The road closure is expected to last for several hours.

Traffic is being diverted at Southport Road and Smith Valley Road, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Drivers should seek alternate routes due to big backups and long delays.

Investigators think a front tire on the semitruck blew out in one of the northbound lanes, causing the semi to hit a guardrail. The fuel tank ruptured, causing a fire, ISP Sgt. John Perrine said on Twitter.

The driver was able to escape the burning semi before it became engulfed.

The tanker trailer was empty but previously contained liquid asphalt, according to Perrine.

A cloud of smoke could be seen for several miles as crews worked to put out the fire.

Repair work is expected to be extensive because of significant damage to the concrete surface of the southbound lanes, Sgt. Perrine said.