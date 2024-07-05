Taste of Indy returns Saturday after long hiatus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – After a long break, Taste of Indy is making a comeback. The food festival returns on Saturday.

The last iteration of the food festival was back in 2018 on Monument Circle. This year, organizers will set up at White River State Park, with events running from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Michael Barnett, director of operations for Taste of Indy, says the break was due in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now restaurants will be able to gear up and really be able to actually staff this event,” Barnett said. “It’s a long event for restaurants, but it’s exciting for the community to be able to come out.”

About 38 restaurants and food trucks will be featured at Taste of Indy 2024.

Barnett says there will be a wide range of options all highlighting local talent.

“Everybody wants a voice,” Barnett said. “Everybody wants to build a market. This is a great opportunity for that. We’ll have some of the local food trucks, we’ll have some of the local restaurants and pair with some of the bigger name chains.”

The festival will also have some live food demonstrations.

Two DJs and seven live musical acts will be entertaining the crowd throughout the day. A handful of local artists and other vendors will also be selling items.

Barnett says it will be a busy weekend.

“There will be a lot of energy downtown,” Barnett said. “We look forward to capitalizing on that and being a part of it too.”

Admission is $15. Visit tasteofindy.org for ticket and event information.