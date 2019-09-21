Taste the Difference Festival promotes Indy’s diversity through food, music, education

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday’s 13th annual Taste the Difference Festival is returning to its original home this year.

New Wineskin Ministries is happy to host the festival which is a celebration of culture through dance, music, and food.

Pastor Mark Brown told News 8 that New Wineskin Ministries has become the home for everyone in the neighborhood.

“We are the the house all the kids wanted to be at after school,” Pastor Brown said.

Taste the Difference is put on by the International Marketplace Coalition.

Executive director Mark Clark told News 8 the festival started with 13 restaurants and has now grown to more than 25.

Since 2004, the IM Coalition has focused on embracing the cultural changes happening in and around Indy’s International Marketplace neighborhood.

During the festival, more than 25 restaurants will be serving up samples of traditional dishes representing countries from around the world.

Guests will also be able to experience the Sister Cities Kids Zone, free health fair and other cultural exhibitors.

Tickets are $15 for adults and free for children 5 years old and younger.

For more information about Taste the Difference Festival and the restaurants involved, click here.