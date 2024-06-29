Taylor Swift causes Airbnb boom in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Singer-songwriter “Superstar” Taylor Swift is ensuring it’s not a “Cruel Summer” for any of the cities where she takes her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Airbnb, a short-term rental market, said it won’t be a cruel fall when Swift comes to Indy and causes another economic boom.

Searches have increased 7000% for Nov.1 – Nov. 3, the weekend Taylor Swift will be in Indianapolis.

“This surge figure seems massive,” said Haven Thorn, communications director for Airbnb. “It really is a comparison of the demand last year over 2023 of that same weekend, Nov. 1 – Nov. 3 vs. the demand we’re seeing this year.”

Lucas Oil Stadium was a “Blank Space” on the tour’s original plan, missing out on the first leg of the North American tour and the financial boom that came with it.

“During those collective weekends across all of those cities that she has visited during her tour, hosts earned over $77 million just by welcoming guests over those weekends individually,” Thorn said.

It won’t be just the Airbnb hosts that will walk away from the weekend “Enchanted,” other Indianapolis businesses can expect a “Gold Rush” when the Swifties come to town.

“Taylor Swift brings a huge economic impact, not just for the hosts who are welcoming guests, but also for the small businesses that guests tend to patron while they are in town,” Thorn said. “They’re going to the coffee shops. They’re going to the cafes. “So, it’s good business for everyone involved when Taylor Swift is involved.”

Soon, Swift will say “So Long London” and leave Europe, but the European tour stops have also seen an increase in Americans searching for Airbnbs. That’s up nearly 70%.

Last year alone, more than a quarter million guests stayed in an Airbnb during Swift’s tour dates, and many left saying “Today was a Fairytale.“